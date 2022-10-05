Local

Man dies after found shot inside vehicle near 38th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man found shot Tuesday evening inside a vehicle a few blocks from Washington Park died Wednesday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 6 p.m., IMPD North District officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of N. Tacoma Ave. That’s a residential area near 38th Street and Keystone Avenue, about 1 mile north of Washington Park.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition but did not survive. He was pronounced dead Wednesday morning.

IMPD says there is no threat to the public.

No arrest has been made and IMPD did not share details on any possible suspects.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will share the man’s name once his family members have been notified.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Stephanie Herr by email or by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475