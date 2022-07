Local

Man dies after hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after a hit-and-run crash Sunday night. He’s been identified as Wesley Jones II, 70.

It happened at 11:09 p.m. on the 4800 block of W. 56th St. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers say the accident was a hit-and-run involving a Toyota Sedan. They responded to the report at 11:10 p.m.

Police did not provide further information regarding how the accident took place.