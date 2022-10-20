Local

Man dies after hit by truck outside Amazon warehouse in Greenfield

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 66-year-old Harvail Singh Dhillon of Indianapolis.

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Thursday after he was hit by a truck outside the Amazon warehouse in Greenfield.

At around 6:45 a.m., Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies learned that a man had been hit by a truck in front of the warehouse, which is located in the 4000 block of West County Road 300 North.

The man was driving a semitruck eastbound on County Road 300 North when he decided to park the truck in the two-way turn lane in front of the warehouse, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. The turn lane is in the middle of the road with travel lanes on either side.

The man got out of the semitruck, likely intending to walk toward the warehouse, and was immediately hit by a westbound Kenworth service truck, the sheriff’s office says. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office will share the man’s name after his relatives have been notified.

The driver of the service truck stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police. He also voluntarily submitted to a blood draw as part of the investigation.

Investigators have ruled out speed, drugs, and alcohol as possible factors in the crash, but the sheriff’s office indicated that darkness might have played a role.

“The crash occurred while the sky was still dark, before sunrise. There are no streetlights in the area of the crash and the pedestrian was not wearing any reflective material,” the sheriff’s office said.

County Road 300 North was closed for about 90 minutes for crash cleanup and investigation.