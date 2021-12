Local

Man dies after hitting IndyGo bus on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Friday night after his vehicle hit the back of an IndyGo bus, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Saturday.

The crash occurred near the intersection of East Washington Street and North Mitthoefer Road just after 9 p.m. Friday.

Police say the vehicle veered into a ditch and struck a cement object after hitting the bus.

No additional information about the crash was immediately available.