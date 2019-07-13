Man dies after lawn mower flips on southwest side

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after a lawn mower flipped onto him outside a home on the city’s southwest side.

It happened around 1 p.m. Saturday when officers and emergency medical personnel were called to a residence in the 5700 block of Minden Drive, near Southport and Mooresville roads.

Officer Genae Cook with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that a person died but did not provide any details about that person’s identity or whether the person lived at the residence.

Police at the scene said the victim was a man who had been mowing in a ravine in the backyard when the lawn mower flipped.

No additional information was immediately available.

