Man dies after Miami County crash

MIAMI COUNTY (WISH) — Indiana State Police say a Peru man has died after a driving off a Miami County road on Monday night.

Police say 20-year-old Patrick “Blake” Sadowsky was headed southbound on County Road 190 West near Mexico Road in a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado when he missed a slight curve and struck multiple trees and a telephone pole.

Indiana State Police and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters removed Sadowsky from the vehicle and he was taken to Dukes Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

While police are still investigating the crash, they believe Sadowsky was not wearing a seat belt at the time.