Man dies after two-vehicle crash on Michigan Road and West 62nd Street

Crime scene tape illuminated by red and blue police lights in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a two-vehicle accident on Indianapolis’ northwest side early Sunday morning.

The name or age of the man hasn’t been shared yet.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of North Michigan Road and West 62nd Street on a report of a personal injury crash.

Upon arrival, investigators found a man who had been ejected from a white Jeep. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say they believe that the Jeep was turning from eastbound West 62nd Street onto Michigan Road when it was hit by a white Nissan Maxima driving south on Michigan Road.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say they are gathering more information on the accident. No one was under arrest as of Sunday afternoon.

Police also say there is a flashing red light for traffic on West 62nd Street and a flashing yellow light for traffic on Michigan Road.

