Man dies, another hurt after car and SUV crash near Lafayette

by: Alexis Mitchell
UPDATE: Sheriff’s have identified the deceased man as 64-year-old James Slaughterbeck of Delphi.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A man died and another man was injured in a collision involving a car and an SUV Monday afternoon, according to the Tippecanoe County Sherriff’s Office.

The man, James Slaughterbeck, was driving the SUV.

At 5:26 p.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received reports of a vehicle crash in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue. That’s between Sagamore Parkway North and I-65.

A 22-year-old, Nickolas Wade of Idaville, Indiana, was driving a blue Honda Accord northbound on Schuyler Avenue and was struck by a silver Cadillac SUV.

After the initial collision, the vehicles came to rest in the ditch on the east side of the roadway, causing the Cadillac to land on its roof. According to a release, Wade complained of pain but denied medical treatment on scene.

