Local

Man dies following following shooting on far northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died a day after being shot on the city’s northeast side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4300 block of Stouffer Lane just after 6 p.m. Thursday. That’s near 42nd Street and Post Road.

Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

IMPD said the man died on Friday.

His identity has not yet been released.

No information regarding a possible suspect has been made available.