Local

Man dies following off-road vehicle crash in Hendricks County

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has died from injuries suffered in an off-road vehicle crash that occurred Friday night, Indiana Conservation Officers said on Saturday.

Responders were dispatched to the 7300 block of West U.S. Route 36 near Danville, Indiana, at approximately 10 p.m. Chase Lynch, 20, of Danville, was found unresponsive and transported to IU Methodist Hospital where he died Saturday morning, according to an Indiana Department of Natural Resources report.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation indicated the off-road vehicle Lynch was operating hit a ditch in a cornfield, causing the vehicle to flip and ejecting Lynch.

Per the report, Lynch was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The incident is still under investigation.