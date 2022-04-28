Local

Man dies in 1-vehicle crash on I-69 in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash on I-69 northbound in Fishers, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine says.

Police and first responders were called just after 2:30 p.m. to a serious crash on the interstate, two miles north of the 116th Street exit.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found a damaged vehicle in a ditch along the right side of the interstate.

The driver of the vehicle, identified only as an adult man, was thrown out during the crash and became trapped beneath the wreckage, according to ISP. He died before he could be taken to a hospital.

There was no one else in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Investigators believe the driver went off the right side of the road for some reason, causing the vehicle to hit the end of a guardrail and overturn.

Police do not believe the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The right two lanes of I-69 were closed until 5:45 p.m. for crash investigation and cleanup, causing significant traffic delays.

Indiana State Police are still investigating and have not released the name of the man who was killed.