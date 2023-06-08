Man dies in crash along Wabash River in Logansport

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A 24-year-old driver died after crashing a pickup into a tree on Tuesday night near the Wabash River city of Logansport, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Oliver Crain, of Logansport, had to be extricated from the 1998 Chevrolet S-10 after, investigators believe, the pickup hit the tree and then overturned about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday on South East River Road near County Road 325 East. That’s in a rural area along the Wabash River about a mile east of Logansport off U.S. 35.

An ambulance took Crain to Logansport Memorial Hospital, where he died as authorities were trying to transport him to a helicopter to go a trauma center, says a news release posted on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

A passenger in the truck, Bryant Landis, 21, of Logansport, refused medical treatment at the scene.

Neither man in the truck wore seat belts, the sheriff’s office says.

Also, investigators believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

Logansport is a city of 17,400 that’s about a 90-minute drive north of downtown Indianapolis.