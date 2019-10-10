Man dies in crash of car, box truck in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man driving a car died after crashing into a box truck Wednesday afternoon on State Road 67, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on the state highway just south of Merriman Road. That’s on the sound end of Mooresville.

The crash closed the road until about 7 p.m. as police tried to learn the circumstances that led to the crash.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The name of the man who died in the crash was not being released pending notification of his family.