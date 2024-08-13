Man dies in crash of van, truck on I-70 near Indiana-Ohio border

A crash happened the morning of Aug. 13, 2024, on I-70 near the Indiana-Ohio border in Wayne County, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A Maryland man died in a Tuesday morning crash on I-70 east of the Indiana-Ohio state line, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says.

Michael Aaby, of Marriottsville, Maryland, died after being airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

A passenger in the silver 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 van that Aaby was driving, Katherine Aaby, was taken to Reid Hospital in Richmond to have injuries treated. The driver of the other vehicle involved, Rachel Ross of Richmond, was also taken to Reid Hospital for treatment of injuries.

A sheriff’s patrolman had responded to an obstruction in the road just after 10:15 a.m. Tuesday on eastbound I-70 near the interchange for U.S. 40 and U.S. 35.

“While in route, just east of the 149 (mile marker) interchange, the patrolman observed a van traveling westbound on I-70 veer into the median and strike the cable barrier,” said a news release issued Tuesday afternoon issued from the sheriff’s office.

Investigators think Ross had slowed or stopped the brown 2012 Ford F250 pickup she was driving in the westbound passing lane due to construction traffic. That’s when Michael Aaby approached and could not stop his van in time to avoid the crash. The impact pushed the van and the truck into the median.

I-70 was closed temporarily for the medical helicopter.

The crash remained under investigation Tuesday afternoon.

Richmond is about an 80-minute drive east of Indianapolis.

Marriottsville is a small community about a 45-minute drive northwest of Baltimore.