Man dies in fire at Avon mobile home

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Thursday night shortly after he was rescued from a mobile home fire just northeast of the town border.

Fire crews were sent about 8:50 p.m. Thursday to the 2200 block of Oxford Drive. That’s northeast of Ronald Reagan Parkway and East Hendricks County Road 200 North in the Avon Lake Estates.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames shooting from a bedroom window, said Lt. Jerry Bessler of Washington Township Avon Fire Department. A large amount of materials made it difficult for firefighters to navigate inside the home to find the man they rescued. He was treated outside the home for cardiac arrest but died of his injuries.

Fire crews from Washington Township Avon Fire Department remained at the scene at 11 p.m. Thursday to try to determine what caused the fire.

No information on the man who died in the fire was immediately available.