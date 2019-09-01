Man dies in Frankfort concrete-crushing machine accident

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI)—Frankfort Police along with the Clinton County Coroner’s Office are investigating an industrial accident at the IMI Irving Materials Inc. plant in Frankfort.

Police said they received a call Friday around 1:24 p.m. that a man was caught in a piece of machinery.

They said once the Clinton County EMS arrived on scene the man was dead due to a head injury. Capt. Myers with Frankfort Police said the workers had to shut down the machine due to concrete clogging it up.

The man was on the crushing machine when he asked his co-workers to turn the machine back on. The machine shook, knocking him off his balance and causing him to fall, hitting his head.

Myers said the man did not go through the crushing part of the machine. He fell onto an area of the machine and hit his head.

Myers also said the workers were contracted from Bulldog Crushing & Screening and were crushing concrete in the back part of the IMI Irving Materials Plant. He said this was an accident and there’s no criminal investigation.

Frankfort Police Department is also working with OSHA (The Occupational Safety and Health Administration) to conduct a workplace investigation to assess the situation and see if proper safety measures were taken.