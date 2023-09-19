Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man dies in house fire on Indy’s northeast side

(WISH Photo/Alex Hadley)
by: Michaela Springer and Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 67-year-old man died in a Monday night house fire on the northeast side of Indianapolis, firefighters said.

Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called just after 9:20 p.m. to a fire in the 3000 block of Devon Drive. That’s a residential area just off 42nd Street in the Devon neighborhood.

Firefighters entered the home and found the man deceased.

The owner of the home, also the man’s niece, told firefighters she tried to extinguish the flames and get her uncle outside but was unsuccessful. She was checked for injuries at the scene and released.

The fire was under control in about 30 minutes. No firefighters were hurt.

Investigators say they are working to gather more information on what caused the fire.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

IMPD: Person shot at Greyhound...
Crime Watch 8 /
Discussion to allow a junkyard...
Indiana News /
Suspect critically wounded in police...
Crime Watch 8 /
Update on Colts QB Anthony...
Indianapolis Colts /
Herron Prep Academy starts new...
Education /
Indiana attorney general hopes to...
Education /
Indianapolis Public Schools expands virtual...
Education /
Michigan State tells football coach...
Sports /