Man dies in house fire on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 67-year-old man died in a Monday night house fire on the northeast side of Indianapolis, firefighters said.

Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called just after 9:20 p.m. to a fire in the 3000 block of Devon Drive. That’s a residential area just off 42nd Street in the Devon neighborhood.

Firefighters entered the home and found the man deceased.

The owner of the home, also the man’s niece, told firefighters she tried to extinguish the flames and get her uncle outside but was unsuccessful. She was checked for injuries at the scene and released.

The fire was under control in about 30 minutes. No firefighters were hurt.

Investigators say they are working to gather more information on what caused the fire.