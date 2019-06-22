Man dies in Muncie motorcycle crash

Copyright by WFLA - All rights reserved

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) -- A fatal motorcycle crash is under investigation in Muncie.

The crash happened on South Liberty Street near 21st Street, where Liberty comes to a dead end ahead of railroad tracks, according to Sgt. Chris Kirby with Muncie Police Department.

According to witnesses, the crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday, when the motorcyclist, an adult male, continued past the dead end, over the railroad tracks and a creek, and ended up in some woods. He did not survive the crash, Kirby confirmed.

Police on Saturday were still investigating the crash. Kirby said speed was probably a factor in the crash and police had not ruled out alcohol.

The identity of the motorcyclist was not released on Saturday.