Man dies in Randolph County home fire

Fire crews were called about 3:20 a.m. April 5, 2023, to Greenville Pike, which is southwest of Union City in Randolph County, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Homeland Security)

UNION CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A man believed to be about 60 years old died in an early morning fire Wednesday at a rural home in eastern central Indiana, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security says.

Crews were called about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday to Greenville Pike, which is southwest of Union City in Randolph County.

The man was found dead after the home fire was extinguished. Investigators were awaiting DNA test results to confirm the man’s identity.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but no foul play was suspected, the release says.

No additional information was available, the release says.

Homeland Security’s website said 26 people have died in fires in Indiana in 2023; however, the data showed no death in Randolph County on Wednesday afternoon. In 2022, 71 people died in fires in Indiana.