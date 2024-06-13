Man dies in ‘severe accident’ at Crawfordsville book company’s plant

A view of a loading dock at The Lakeside Press is shown in September 2013 along Sloan Street in Crawfordsville, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Illinois man died Wednesday in what the mayor’s office called a “severe accident” in the loading dock of a book company plant.

Adam Raad, from Alsip, Illinois, died sometime after the accident at a local hospital, the Crawfordsville mayor’s office said in a news release issued Thursday. He was a truck driver for Fast Line Trucking based in Chicago. An autopsy has been scheduled for Raad.

Fire and police agencies were called Wednesday to the Lakeside Book Co., North Plant, 1009 Sloan St. That’s a few blocks southwest of downtown Crawfordsville. The release did not say what time police and fire agencies were called.

Investigators believe another Fast Line driver, Mahmoud Mousa, 34, of Burbank, Illinois, and Raad had arrived at the book plant in separate trucks for the scheduled pickups of goods.

Mousa told investigators that, while he was maneuvering a large container toward the back of the trailer using his tandem trailer axels, Raad had climbed onto the back of the trailer to open the container, unbeknownst to Mousa. The moving container collided with Raad, resulting in his injuries.

The book company’s plant is about a 65-minute drive northwest of Indianapolis. Crawfordsville, a city of nearly 16,500 people, is in Montgomery County.

Crawfordsville Police Department said Thursday its investigation was continuing. Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Bob Rivers at (765) 362-3762, Ext. 233.