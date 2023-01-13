Local

Man dies in shooting on Indy’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died early Friday morning after being shot on the city’s far east side, Indianapolis police said.

Just before 1 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting in the 2200 block of Windsong Drive. That’s a residential area off East 21st Street and North Mitthoefer Road south of I-70.

Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, according to IMPD.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will share the man’s name after his relatives have been notified.

Police were still looking into what happened and did not say what led to the shooting or identify any possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Steven Gray at the IMPD Homicide Office by calling 317-327-3475 or by email at Steven.Gray@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.