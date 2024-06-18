Man dies in two-vehicle crash near Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to an incomplete 911 call at 3960 Fall Creek Parkway N. near the Indiana State Fairgrounds just before 10 a.m.

Officers confirmed that a fatal crash had occurred between two vehicles.

Police say a man was pronounced dead at the scene. In the second vehicle, two people were taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

The IMPD fatal crash team is at the scene.

“Fall Creek Parkway N. Dr. will be closed in both directions for several hours while the scene is processed. We do not have an update on when it will reopen,” officials said.

No further information was provided.