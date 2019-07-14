Man dies of injuries after crash at North Split

Crews with IFD on July 14, 2019, responded to a single-car crash on Interstate 70. (Provided Photo/IFD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Sunday of injuries he sustained in a single-car crash at the North Split.

The man was traveling west on Interstate 70 around 2 p.m. Photos from the Indianapolis Fire Department show the man’s car hit the center barrier.

It took IFD 20 minutes to extricate the man from the car. He was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, but later died of his injuries, IFD said.

Investigators with Indiana State Police believe the vehicle left the roadway, lost control and returned to the road before veering off again and hitting the concrete wall.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to ISP.

No information about the victim’s identity was immediately available.