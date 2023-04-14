Man dies when juvenile swerves off-road vehicle to miss animal

An conversation officer's vehicle is shown in 2019. (Photo Provided/Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

POLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A 65-year-old man died Thursday afternoon in an off-road vehicle rollover in eastern Clay County, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources reported Friday morning.

Michael D. Rubeck, of Bowling Green, died when the vehicle’s juvenile operator swerved to miss an animal and left the road, causing the rollover onto to passenger side.

Conservation officers responded to the rollover about 5 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of North County Road 875 East. That’s a rural area about 10 miles southeast of Brazil, the Clay County seat, and just over an hour’s drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis.

The juvenile nor the type of vehicle were identified in the news release from Natural Resources, which noted Rubeck nor the juvenile were wearing helmets or safety equipment.