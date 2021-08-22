Local

Man drowns in Fishers lake; crews investigating

A man drowned Aug. 21, 2021, in Lake Stone Bridge in Fishers. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Crews on Saturday night were at the scene of a drowning on a lake in Fishers.

A man drowned in Lake Stone Bridge, just off East 116th Street east of Cumberland Road, Sgt. Thomas Weger confirmed.

Weger said there was no indication of foul play and the investigation was ongoing.

According to Hamilton County dispatch, police and fire crews responded after a call of a person in the water. That was sometime before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

No additional information about the identity of the victim was immediately released.