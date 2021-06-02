Local

Man facing drug charges found dead in Marion County Jail

The Marion County Sheriff's Office and Jail is shown in August 2019. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An inmate in the medical unit of the Marion County Jail died Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Jail deputies about 5:40 a.m. Wednesday found Joshua Cox, 36, was not breathing. Medics arrived and ruled Cox dead shortly before 6 a.m.

The death is not believed to be a suicide or a homicide, said a news release from Capt. Mitch Gore, public-information officer for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The jail is housed downtown at the sheriff’s office on 40 S. Alabama St.

“As is standard procedure to ensure transparency and accountability, Mr. Cox’s death is being independently investigated by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Forensic Services Agency. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit is also conducting an investigation. The Marion County Coroner’s Office shall conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death,” the release said.

Cox was scheduled for a pretrial conference Thursday in Marion Superior Court 25. Court records say he is from Danville in Hendricks County.