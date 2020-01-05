Man fatally shot by Columbus homeowner ID’d

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — The coroner’s office has identified a man who police say was fatally shot by a homeowner after confronting him with a baseball bat early Saturday morning.

The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office on Sunday identified the man shot and killed as Derek Henderson, 38, of Columbus. After an autopsy, the man’s preliminary cause of death was found to be gunshots to the head, chest and abdomen. Toxicology results on Sunday were pending.

Officers with the Columbus Police Department were called to a home in the 2000 block of Home Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired, Columbus police said Saturday afternoon.

They arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside the home. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The homeowner told police he was confronted inside his own home by an unknown person with a baseball bat and discharged a firearm a short time later, striking the man, police said.

All additional details are expected to come from the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office, the coroner’s office said Sunday.