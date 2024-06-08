Man fatally struck by semi on I-65 near Worthville Road exit near Whiteland

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — A Franklin man was hit and killed by a semitrailer while he was parked off the side of Interstate 65 late Friday night.

The man was identified as 35-year-old Joseph Culp by the Johnson County Coroner’s Office.

A release from the coroner’s office says around 10:15 p.m., Culp had been standing outside his parked car on I-65 near the 96-mile marker just south of the Worthsville Road exit.

While outside his vehicle, he was hit by a semitruck going southbound.

The coroner’s office says Indiana State Police would conduct a crash investigation. They did not say if the truck driver was injured.

Toxicology results on Culp were pending.