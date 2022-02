Local

Man fatally struck by train in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A man was fatally struck by a train in Richmond on Tuesday afternoon.

Richmond Fire Department says the incident occurred near the intersection of Northwest 2nd and Northwest F streets between 4:30 and 5:00 p.m.

The train was traveling westbound, the department says.

It is still unclear what led up to the incident, according to the department.

No other injuries were reported.