43°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
43° Indianapolis

Man found dead at south side gym; IMPD investigating

An external view of the Planet Fitness at 8707 Hardegan St. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)
An external view of the Planet Fitness at 8707 Hardegan St. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead Monday morning at a south side gym, according to police.

Online police reports show Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the Planet Fitness at 8707 Hardegan St. around 9 a.m. after a man was found dead at the facility.

That’s in a business and shopping area off Madison Avenue just south of Interstate 465.

Police have not identified the man but have confirmed to News 8 they are investigating the incident.

It was unclear how long the man had been in the gym.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office was expected to release the man’s name and cause of death.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Gerry Faust, former head football...
News /
Eminem, Alanis Morissette, Sheryl Crow...
Entertainment /
Thousands without power after transformer...
Local News /
Mixed results from studies of...
News /
Krispy Kreme and McDonald’s team...
News /
At least 35 dead, over...
News /
South Carolina lab recaptures 5...
National News /
‘Thank God it’s over’: Reactions...
Delphi Murders /