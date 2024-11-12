Man found dead at south side gym; IMPD investigating

An external view of the Planet Fitness at 8707 Hardegan St. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead Monday morning at a south side gym, according to police.

Online police reports show Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the Planet Fitness at 8707 Hardegan St. around 9 a.m. after a man was found dead at the facility.

That’s in a business and shopping area off Madison Avenue just south of Interstate 465.

Police have not identified the man but have confirmed to News 8 they are investigating the incident.

It was unclear how long the man had been in the gym.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office was expected to release the man’s name and cause of death.