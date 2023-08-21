Man found dead in dumpster in Grant County; no foul play suspected

SWEETZER, Ind. (WISH) — A 63-year-old Marion man was found Saturday night in a dumpster in an area with housing for older adults, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon.

Timothy Bragg is believed to have died from natural causes, according to a preliminary report from an autopsy in Fort Wayne. No foul play is suspected.

Grant County Central Dispatch received a report about a person in the large trash bin about 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Delta Drive. That’s at Suite Living Senior Living Community just outside of Sweetzer, a town of about 1,000 residents in western Grant County. That’s about a 90-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Lt. Matthew Ogden at 765-662-4214, Extension 4214.