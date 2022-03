Local

Man found dead on CSX railroad tracks in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A train hit and killed a man Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers found the body of the man on the CSX railroad tracks between 38th and 53rd streets.

Anderson police were called just before 5 p.m. Wednesday south of the railroad crossing by 38th and Raible Avenue.

Police have not released the identity of the man.

Anderson police turned over the investigation to CSX and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.