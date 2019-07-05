Man found dead outside abandoned apartments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found dead Friday outside an abandoned apartment complex on the city’s northeast side, according to police.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 5000 block of Roselawn Avenue, near 42nd Street and Emerson Avenue, around 1:30 p.m. Friday after a person called police to say there was a deceased person at the location. Those apartments are next to Roselawn Park, near 42nd Street and Emerson Avenue.

Police said they found a deceased man outside an abandoned apartment complex at that location, which appears to be the Courtyards at Roselawn Park.

Homicide detectives on Friday were investigating the area for evidence.

No information about the victim’s identity, cause or manner of death was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.