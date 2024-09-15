Man found shot dead in vehicle in Morgan County

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WISH) — A man was found shot dead in a vehicle after a disturbance near a Morgan County home, authorities say.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened just after midnight Sunday.

Deputies were dispatched near the intersection of State Road 39 and State Route 142 around 12:30 a.m. to investigate a person shot. That’s about halfway between Monrovia and Martinsville, 40 minutes from downtown Indianapolis.

When deputies arrived, they found a male in a vehicle dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators learned that some sort of disturbance happened at a home in the 1100 block of Rob Hill Road, about two minutes away from where the male was found.

During the disturbance, the male was shot. He fled in a vehicle, eventually pulling over at the intersection of State Road 39 and State Route 142. He died sometime after.

Deputies did not name the victim or provide information on any suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting and disturbance was asked to contact Det. Josh Sparrow at the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 765-342-5544.