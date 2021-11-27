Local

Man found shot in car on south side dies, location of shooting unknown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died early Saturday morning after being shot on the city’s south side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to an incomplete 911 call in the 3100 block on Harlan Street just after 1 a.m. That is near the intersection of East Troy Avenue and South Keystone Avenue.

A man found unresponsive and unconscious inside a vehicle was pronounced dead, according to police.

IMPD says it is unclear where the man was shot and no one else was around at the time.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene, though the shooting has not been ruled a homicide.

Indianapolis matched its all-time record with the 245th criminal homicide of the year Friday.