Man found unresponsive in silo pronounced dead following hourslong rescue effort

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found dead Saturday night in a grain elevator on the city’s near-west side, Indianapolis Fire Department said Sunday morning.

IFD personnel spent hours at the soybean facility in attempts to recover the body of 32-year-old Marvin Tyler. Tyler was confirmed to be trapped in the silo in the 1100 block of West 18th Street about 100 feet down just after 1:00 p.m.

His body was freed at 10:37 p.m. and released to the Marion County Coroner’s Office. IFD says Tyler’s employer, Bunge contractors, is investigating his death.

It is unclear how Tyler got trapped in the silo.