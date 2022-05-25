Local

Man hit, killed while crossing street on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed while crossing the street Tuesday night on the city’s near east side.

Officers responded to a crash at East 38th and North Gale Streets at around 10:30 p.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police believe the vehicle hit the man while headed west on East 38th Street, according to Lt. Shane Foley. The man, who police have not publicly identified, died before he could be taken to a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

IMPD’s Crash Investigations Unit is looking into what happened.