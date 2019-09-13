Man in critical condition after accident at Kokomo business

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 27-year-old Kokomo man was in critical condition after a Friday morning accident at a local business, the police department said.
Matthew Vawter suffered injuries to his lower body in an accidental injury reported about 7:50 a.m. Friday at Haynes International, 2000 W. Deffenbaugh St. That’s on the city’s west side near South Dixon Road.
Haynes International makes and distributes high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for use in high-temperature and corrosion applications, according to its website.
A news release from Capt. Tonda Cockrell of Kokomo Police Department did not indicate how Vawter was injured. He was taken to St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital and in critical condition on Friday afternoon.
Police are investigating the incident that led to the injury and asked anyone with information to contact Capt. Teresa Galloway at (765) 456-7326 or the department’s hot line at (765) 456-7017. People with information can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (800) 262-8477.