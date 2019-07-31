Man shot, killed on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead after a Tuesday night shooting on the city’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 3100 block of Manor Court just after 11 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, an adult male victim was found. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the victim later died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

The events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

No victim or possible suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 31-262-8477.