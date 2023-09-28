Man in extremely critical condition after 2-vehicle crash on East Washington Street

An IMPD patrol car with illuminated red and blue lights. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says that a man is in extremely critical condition after a two-vehicle crash on the east side Wednesday.

Around 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of East Washington Street and North Belville Avenue on a report of a personal injury crash.

Investigators preliminary believe that a man was driving west on Washington Street when he attempted to make a U-turn. He was then hit by a woman driving east on the same street.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and was said to be in extremely critical condition. The woman was also taken to a hospital, where she was said to be in stable condition.

Investigators are still gathering information regarding the crash.