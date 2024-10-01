Man in wheelchair dies after hit by car in Fortville

FORTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man in a wheelchair died Monday night after a car hit him on State Road 13 in the Hancock County town of Fortville, the police chief says.

A news release from the police chief did not name the man nor the woman who drove the car.

The crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. Monday at the intersection of State Road 13/South Madison Street and Illinois Street. That’s in an area with apartments, houses and a grocery north of the state road’s intersection with U.S. 36/Broadway Street in the town of 4,800 residents.

Fortville Police Chief Patrick Bratton says the woman driving a 2014 Nissan Rogue received injuries not believed to be life-threatening; she was taken to Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield.

Bratton said in a news release, “The Nissan was traveling southbound on North Madison Street. The pedestrian was in the middle of the intersection of North Madison Street and Illinois Street. From evidence on scene, it appears the Nissan struck the pedestrian in the middle of the intersection.”

The driver cooperated with investigators. She was wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

Fortville is about a 40-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.