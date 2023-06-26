Man injured in hit-and-run near Crown Hill Cemetery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was being treated at an Indianapolis hospital after a Sunday night hit-and-run near Crown Hill Cemetery.

Investigators believe the man was hit by a vehicle at around 11:30 p.m. while trying to cross West 38th Street near Illinois Street, roughly 1 mile east of the cemetery, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

Medics took the man to the hospital, where he was said to be in critical condition Monday morning.

The vehicle that hit the man drove away from the scene, according to IMPD, and officers did not get a description of the vehicle or its driver.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.