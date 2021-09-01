Man killed, 2 children injured in single-vehicle crash on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed and two children were injured in a single-car crash on the east side Tuesday night.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say the crash occurred at the intersection of 10th Street and North Gibson Avenue just after 6:20 p.m. That is near the intersection of 10th Street and North Post Road.
A truck traveling eastbound on 10th Street went off the road while trying to pass another vehicle in an area with double yellow lines and hit a cement ditch.
The male driver was pronounced dead. Two children, ages 4 and 8, sustained injuries and were transported to Riley Hospital for Children.
The 4-year-old is in critical condition and the 8-year-old is in serious condition but stable.
No seat belts, car seats or booster seats were in use, according to IMPD.