Man killed, 2 children injured in single-vehicle crash on east side

A man was killed in a crash on the east side on Aug. 31, 2021. (WISH Photo/Chase Sarten)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed and two children were injured in a single-car crash on the east side Tuesday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say the crash occurred at the intersection of 10th Street and North Gibson Avenue just after 6:20 p.m. That is near the intersection of 10th Street and North Post Road.

A truck traveling eastbound on 10th Street went off the road while trying to pass another vehicle in an area with double yellow lines and hit a cement ditch.

The male driver was pronounced dead. Two children, ages 4 and 8, sustained injuries and were transported to Riley Hospital for Children.

The 4-year-old is in critical condition and the 8-year-old is in serious condition but stable.

No seat belts, car seats or booster seats were in use, according to IMPD.