Man killed in Bartholomew County hunting incident

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One man is dead following a Bartholomew County hunting incident over the weekend, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

DNR said that just before 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 10, they were called to the 9200 block of South State Road 58 in Columbus for a report of an unresponsive person.

John Walker, 54, was found unresponsive by a family member after he didn’t return from a hunting outing, according to the DNR.

Authorities said upon arriving at the scene, Walker was discovered unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

The department says their initial investigation points to Walker’s being hit from an accidental discharge from his own gun.