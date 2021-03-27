Local

Man killed in Clinton County crash

by: Adam Staten
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Clinton County Friday evening.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area of County Road 400 East just before 6:30 p.m. for a crash with injury.

Deputies said a white 2000 Nissan Sentra, driven by 45-year-old Larry Abbott, was headed north on CR 400 E when, for unknown reasons, the car left the roadway. The vehicle did return to the roadway but as it did it struck a southbound blue 2003 Chevy Silverado, which was driven by 48-year-old Todd Castle.

Abbott was transported to an Indianapolis hospital by helicopter. Hater died at the hospital.

Deputies did not provide a condition for Castle.

The deadly crash remains under investigation.

