Man killed in crash involving semi on I-70 in Hancock County

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after his vehicle collided with a semi-trailer on Interstate 70 westbound Saturday night, Indiana State Police said Sunday.

The crash happened around 8:36 p.m. near the 109 mile marker, according to police, which is close to Greenfield.

The man — who ISP did not identify because they are awaiting confirmation from the Hancock County Coroner’s Office — was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead.

Police say the man’s vehicle went into the median and came back across the westbound lanes in front of the semi. The vehicles collided and both went into the right ditch.

The driver of the semi was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.