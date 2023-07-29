Man killed in Friday night shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting late Friday night outside a Shell gas station on the near Northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the scene on Emerson Avenue, near 34th Street at around 11:55 p.m. after getting reports that a person had been shot. Officers found the man with a gunshot wound in critical condition in a car outside the gas station and transported him to IU Health Methodist Hospital Hospital, where the victim died.

Investigators say that preliminary information has led detectives to believe the victim was shot while he was in a vehicle parked just outside the business. Police think the suspect fled on foot just after the shooting.

IMPD says there were several people at the business when the shooting occurred. Detectives are asking any witnesses who heard or saw the shooting, please call the IMPD Homicide office and let them know what they recall.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Doug Swails at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov