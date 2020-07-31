Man killed in Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One man was killed in a Henry County crash Thursday evening, according to the Indiana State Police.

Just before 10:30 p.m., ISP troopers responded to the 6500 block of Grant City Road, just north of State Road 109, for a single-vehicle crash with serious injuries.

Police said that after arriving on the scene, a 2007 Chevy Impala, sitting on its roof in a ditch on the right side of Grant City Road, was found.

ISP said the Impala, driven by 31-year-old Jason Bridgeman, was headed north on Grant City Road when he lost control of the vehicle as the vehicle then went over a slight rise in the roadway, started to rotate and then exited the right side of the road and went into a ditch and rolled onto its roof.

Bridgeman, who police say was not wearing a seatbelt, passed away at the scene due to his injuries.

Police believe that speed was a contributing factor in the deadly crash.