Man killed in motorcycle crash on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Thursday after his motorcycle was involved in a crash on the city’s east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

At around 7 p.m., IMPD officers were called to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of Arlington Avenue and 30th Street.

Police believe the man was riding his motorcycle eastbound on 30th Street when a car coming from the opposite direction turned onto Arlington in front of him.

The man was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure after a fatal crash.

Police have not identified either of the drivers and the investigation is ongoing.