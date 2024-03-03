Man killed in Noblesville hit-and-run; police searching for suspect

Crime scene tape illuminated by red and blue police lights. (WISH Photo)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man died early Sunday morning after he was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Noblesville, police say.

The name or age of the man hasn’t been released.

Noblesville Police Department officers were called to the intersection of State Road 19 and Field Drive around 2:57 a.m. on a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

When first responders arrived, they found the man lying in the middle of SR 19 just south of the intersection. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say that based on the man’s injuries and the amount of glass in the area, the vehicle hit the man, then fled the scene.

Traffic was closed at the intersection for four hours for investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to contact Det. Joseph Jarrell at jjerrell@noblesville.in.gov or at 317-776-6371.